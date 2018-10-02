Rott n’ Grapes opens 2nd location, introduces speakeasy

Downtown Phoenix has added another wine bar and restaurant to the mix of eateries in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

Keith Shanks and wife Patty Gii recently opened their second location of Rott n’ Grapes RoRo in the Gold Spot building, 1001 N. 3rd Ave.

The 3,076-square-foot property also includes a below-ground speakeasy in a 100-year-old basement that has been renovated.

“I think the owner has increased his likelihood of success here by establishing a set of favorable circumstances in hiring the best designer, architect, and notably, his chef and management team,” stated Jennifer Hill with SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, which assists companies with their overall growth strategy through the commercial real estate process.

“She is a consummate professional and an excellent sounding board,” Mr. Shanks said of Ms. Hill. “Her skillful expertise in the commercial real estate marketplace has afforded me the opportunity to make long-term decisions about our growth strategies, and we are already looking for a third location to launch.”

The second location adds a full menu that is different from the uptown location off Central Avenue.

Chef Chris Newstrom has developed a menu featuring shareable appetizers, and the restaurant also offers a brunch menu with crepes and omelet selections.

The “Rott” in Rott n’ Grapes is named after the family Rottweiler rescues, and RoRo is seen as one of the dogs showcased in the restaurant.