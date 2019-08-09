Ritz-Carlton hotel eyes opening date

view of the lobby of Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley, which is slated for a summer 2020 opening. (Submitted photo)

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company announced its expected summer 2020 opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley.

Set in the Town of Paradise Valley, construction on The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley is underway for the luxury property that will span over 20 acres and boast 215 guest accommodations, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to expand our resort portfolio with The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley and look forward to bringing our legendary service to Scottsdale, a destination that has long been alluring to luxury travelers,” Lisa Holladay, global brand leader for The Ritz-Carlton, said in a prepared statement.

The design of the resort creates spaces that showcases nature from around the resort. The grand lobby, situated above the rest of the hotel overlooking Camelback Mountain, will greet guests with a water feature that runs through the property to a spa.

A view of the spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley. (Submitted photo)

The resort’s 215 guest rooms include suites with amenities, in addition to a number of oversized suites, detached casitas and bungalows.

Guest accommodations will be connected by courtyard gardens and shaded walkways. Large windows with deep overhangs will promote the resort’s indoor/outdoor living ethos, along with unobstructed views of Arizona’s sunsets. The main pool will span nearly 400 feet.

A specialty dining concept will harvest seasonal produce from the resort’s herb garden and 400-tree citrus orchard, incorporating ingredients into the daily menus, a release states.

The resort will offer a 16,000 square-foot spa, with both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. Spa guests will have access to a private pool with a circuit of various jetted treatments along with a whirlpool, Vichy shower, rainwalk and cabanas.

The resort will also feature a 2,500 square-foot health and fitness center, various indoor/outdoor meeting and event spaces like the amphitheater and secret garden and a grand lawn with views of the Camelback, Mummy and McDowell mountains.

The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley is the centerpiece of the $2 billion, 122-acre master-planned community of The Palmeraie.

The resort is surrounded by 81 single-level Ritz-Carlton Residences Villas, ranging in size from 1,700-4,800 square feet and 39 single-family Ritz-Carlton Residences Estate Homes, from 5,500-12,000 square feet.

The Villas and Estate Homes will be whole-ownership and Ritz-Carlton branded, serviced and managed.

Residence owners will have their own clubhouse that will encompass a common lounge area along with a junior Olympic sized-pool; fitness facilities; private landscaped grounds; a dedicated director of residences; concierge; priority access to hotel amenities, and a host of a la carte services such as in-residence dining, housekeeping and engineering services.