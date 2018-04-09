Ridesharing firm for senior living, health care markets selects business development director 

Envoy America, a comprehensive ridesharing program that offers accompanied transportation and extra assistance for seniors and patients announced that Tiffany Wright has joined the company’s team as director of business development.
Ms. Wright, who is based in Phoenix, will lead Envoy America’s business development strategy to grow the company’s market share in the senior living, health care and religious institutions market segments, a company release stated.
She also will be instrumental in driving business growth by developing new demand-generation programs, according to company officials.
A 25-year marketing and business development veteran, Ms. Wright has extensive experience working with top-tier senior living companies, as well as numerous local and national health care organizations, the release stated.
Her career includes serving as president of Senior Lifestyle Connections, owner of Morning Star Assisted Living, director of business development at Nightingale Homecare and skilled admissions director at Vi Senior Living.
“Tiffany’s impressive background driving programs and growing revenues for some of the leading senior living companies is exactly what we need at this critical point in our growth,” stated K.C. Kanaan, CEO of Envoy America. “With her long list of accomplishments, a passion for innovation and astute business development and marketing perspective, she’s an invaluable addition to our team.”
Ms. Wright stated that “as a technology startup targeting the seniors – a market that is on a trajectory to swell to more than 72 million by 2020 – Envoy America is poised for rapid growth. I am pleased to join Envoy America in the early stages to help the company set up a strong foundation for future success. The opportunity to focus on the core business while also making a positive impact on such a crucial segment of our population that has also been so influential in my life is something I am eager to be a part of.”