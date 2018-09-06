Retail real estate veteran joins NAI Horizon

NAI Horizon has added to its retail properties division with the hiring of 22-year industry veteran Mike Kumelski.

Mr. Kumelski, who will be a vice president, has specialized in retail leasing, development, tenant representation and sales.

Since the start of his real estate career in 1997, he has completed more than 1,200 transactions, including the development of 2 million square feet of shopping centers, according to a release.

During his career, Mr. Kumelski has worked for private and public brokerage firms and private and public development companies.

At NAI Horizon, he will “focus on his representation of regional and national tenants leveraging the NAI platform,” the release stated. He also will work as the landlord representative on listings for select clients.

“We are excited to add Mike to our NAI retail division,” stated Terry Martin-Denning, principal and CEO of NAI Horizon. “Mike’s work ethic, professionalism and dedication to provide the best service possible to his clients aligns perfectly with our vision.”

A native of Milwaukee, Mr. Kumelski was raised in Tempe. He studied at Arizona State University. He has volunteered his time to Special Olympics and Gigi’s Playhouse.

NAI Horizon is a full-service commercial real estate company serving Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson.