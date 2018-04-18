Residential broker, top team join eXp Realty

Residential real estate broker Jennifer Wehner is joining eXp Realty, an agent-owned cloud brokerage firm.
A 15-year veteran of the real estate industry, Ms. Wehner joins eXp from Re/Max Fine Properties. She is in the top 20 Realtors (out of 36,000) in the Metro Phoenix MLS, according to a release announcing the move.
Ms. Wehner leads a team of 10 licensed professionals who specialize in resale, new homes, land and investment properties in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and surrounding municipalities in Maricopa County.
“I’m thrilled to grow (our) team and our business with the fastest-growing firm in brokerage history with eXp Realty,” Ms. Wehner stated in the release. “It’s an opportunity for our entire team to own a part of the business. We have a good-sized team selling between 200 and 300 homes a year, heavily focused on the customer service experience. We also offer a unique guaranteed sale program that gives sellers more than one option.”
Ms. Wehner and her team give back to the community, the release stated, with a goal this year of raising $15,000 for Sunshine Acres children’s home in Mesa.
Ms. Wehner is a mother of four children, ages 2-20. She is a graduate of Cal State University-Long Beach.