Real estate company welcomes affiliate agent to Phoenix

Cindy Gilliland has associated with the Phoenix Metro office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with 10 years of real estate experience, according to a release.

“I loved being affiliated with Coldwell Banker in California because they strive for excellence in every area of the company. It’s like the Nordstrom of real estate,” Ms. Gilliland stated. “I look forward to working with new clients here in the Phoenix area as an affiliate of Coldwell Banker.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker in Phoenix, she was an agent with Coldwell Banker Northern California. Before that, she and her husband pastored a church for 15 years.

Ms. Gilliland has served on the board of directors of Courage Worldwide, an organization that fights sex trafficking, and helped a local food bank in California and World Vision, which helps feed and educate children worldwide.

Real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are independent contractor sales associates and are not employees of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona.