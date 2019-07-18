Radius Apartments recently sells for $4.45M in Phoenix

Radius Apartments at 2602 W. Glenrosa Ave. (Submitted photo)

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors recently represented the buyer in the sale of Radius Apartments at 2602 W. Glenrosa Ave.

The 37,000-square-foot property, with 72-units, Radius Apartments is surrounded by several area apartment complexes, according to a press release on exchanging ownership to S Realty Inc. in Phoenix.

The SVN multifamily team, led by Carrick Sears and co-brokers Vicente Cantua and Kevin Weller worked with long-time SVN client to identify another sale acquisition in the Valley for the New York buyer, Larry Spitz.

“We were happy to close on the purchase of our second apartment building in Phoenix,” said Mr. Spitz in a prepared statement.

The master metered property had a price per unit of $61,000, noted the release.

The seller, Silktree Investments, LLC and Silk Tree I, LLC out of Fullerton California was represented by Scott Trevey with Kasten Long.

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors is a full service brokerage, the release added.