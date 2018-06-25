Purchase registration begins for Ritz-Carlton Residences estate homes

Thirty-nine luxury homes will become available for purchase in July, with registration beginning this week, as the developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Paradise Valley has launched sales for the second release of homes within the $2 billion resort community.

Priced from the low $5-millions, the collection of single-family homes will range in size from 5,500 to more than 12,000 square feet, according to a release, and “floorplans will be personalized to meet the lifestyle of the homeowner and will feature three to five bedrooms that can also be configured as entertainment spaces.”

Each home can have a main and lower level with 22 homes having the option to add an additional upper level. The builder will provide four different home plans and three different elevation styles that emphasize modern, prairie and Mediterranean-inspired architecture, designed by Scottsdale-based C.P. Drewett.

“The Estate Home collection will offer a similar level of luxury as the previously released Villas but now, homeowners will have the added opportunity to personalize how the lower and upper levels will live,” stated Jerry Ayoub, president of Five Star Development, the developer of the property. “With luxury-branded residences being among the hottest residential real estate on the market right now, we have no doubt the Estate Homes will receive the same overwhelming demand as The Villas.”

Brendan Mann of The Solvere Group, the company handling sales and marketing for the developer of the community, stated in the release that many buyers will be downsizing and “what makes these Estate Homes so grand is that homeowners will have the ability to configure the layout and tailor many of the spaces to reflect their own living style.

“Whether homeowners need an extra bedroom to accommodate overnight guests or a health and wellness studio to keep up with their fitness goals, the sky is really the limit on what they can do with their Estate Home.”

The 122-acre master-planned project includes a 200-room Ritz-Carlton resort that will be surrounded by 81 single-level villas and the 39 single-family estate homes, all of which will be whole-ownership and Ritz-Carlton branded, the release stated.

“Ritz-Carlton Residence owners will experience a ‘resort within a resort’ with their own junior Olympic sized-pool, private and beautifully landscaped grounds, a dedicated concierge and residential management team, priority access to hotel amenities, and a host of a la carte services such as in-residence dining and housekeeping.”

Sales begin for the Estate Homes in July, and prospective buyers must register in order to qualify to purchase one of the 39 homes.

To register, visit The Residence Gallery, 6720 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 120, call 866-779-7489 or complete the online form at RCPVLuxury.com.

The Residence Gallery is open weekdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment only.