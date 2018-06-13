Press Coffee Roasters to open facility in north Phoenix

Press Coffee Roasters has announced it will build a roasting facility in the 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard neighborhood of north Phoenix.

The 5,600-square-foot facility at 10443 N. 32nd St. will be a full production site for Press Coffee’s whole bean roasting operations, according to a press release.

It will also be open to the public with a fully functioning café serving drinks and food with plenty of meeting space. Expected completion of the $3.5 million project is Spring 2019.

Co-owners Steve Kraus, Jason Kyle and Alex Mason describe the new roastery as an ongoing commitment from Press to be Arizona’s own local coffee roaster. Mr. Kraus opened the first Press Coffee in north Phoenix in 2008 and Mr. Kyle and Mr. Mason are both Arizona natives.

“We are excited about the future of this iconic building. We wanted to go beyond just a production facility and create a space that allows us to share our love for coffee with the community,” Mr. Kraus said in a prepared statement.

The Construction Zone, LTD will serve as the general contractor, architect and designer. The modern design of the flagship roastery will showcase and educate the public about specialty coffee with viewing areas of the roasting rooms and space for Press’ Coffee 101 tastings, a release states.

“This facility allows us to open our doors to the public and share our passion for roasting amazing coffees from around the world,” Mr. Kyle said in a prepared statement. “We’re also thrilled to help put Arizona on the specialty coffee national map.”

The project will double Press’ production facilities. When the new roastery is open, its whole bean roastery in Phoenix will be dedicated for cold brew production. Press plans to expand cold brew production with the addition of a 15-barrel brewing system.

“We’re proud to have helped lead the way in creating a great, locally made cold brew that Arizona can call its own,” Mr. Mason said in a prepared statement. “This expansion allows us to serve cold brew to even more of Arizona.”

Press has been Arizona’s own local coffee roaster since 2008. It has seven Valley locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler.