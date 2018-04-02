Powerful Woman Awards: leading female business leaders honored May 17

Dr. Joel P. Martin will host the 11th Annual Positively Powerful Woman Awards on Thursday, May 17 at Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.
More than 50 women will be honored at The Positively Powerful Woman Awards, according to a press release. The celebration starts with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards presentation dinner recognizing this year’s recipients and previous honorees.
“We couldn’t be happier with supporting the Desert Botanical Garden’s membership drive. Hosting the ceremony at this culturally-aware location, letting our guests see and experience the beauty of the Garden, and providing a PPW membership gift is a win-win-win,” said Dr. Martin in a prepared statement.
She is the founder of Triad West Inc., an Arizona-based corporation started in 1997 that provides support in leadership development, diversity, inclusion, and cultural competency to corporations.
“There can never be enough recognition bestowed upon the strong, honorable, and powerful women whose willingness to share their authentic stories inspire women and to go further than they have ever gone before, making their mark upon the world. We are on a mission to generate empowerment, inspiration, and the greater liberation of women’s brilliance. The awards celebration is one of the ways we do this,” said Dr. Martin, who’s also the international executive coach for Women in Leadership.
“Through my decades of experience working with corporations and their employees, I encountered too many women who saw themselves as secondary participants with little importance. I wanted (to) show them just how irreplaceable and crucial they are.”
Below are the 2018 Positively Powerful Woman Award recipients, described as “phenomenal female leaders based in Arizona who are making a national impact and leading by example.”
Debbie Castaldo, 2018 Positively Powerful Woman of Corporate Leadership: She is vice president of Corporate and Community Impact for the Arizona Diamondbacks, also the executive director of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. Her tenth season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, she oversees the organization’s community efforts. Since 1997, she has lead the team’s fundraising efforts contributing more than $55 million to non-profit organizations including at-risk children and families.
Dr. Pamela Williamson, 2018 Positively Powerful Woman of Visionary Leadership: Dr. Williamson is president and CEO of WBEC-West, one of the largest third-party certifiers of businesses-owned, controlled, and operated by women in the U.S. Under her leadership, the WBEC-West team has generated more than 100,000 connections between certified WBEs and corporations across the nation procuring products and services from women business owners. She has more than 25-years experience in financial and consulting services, specializing in change and organizational management. She has served as the CEO of a SABA 7 consulting firm and as the vice president and deputy director of a national behavioral health care organization’s psychiatric urgent care facility.
Angela Hughey, 2018 Positively Powerful Woman of Equality Leadership: Ms. Hughey is co-founder and president of ONE Community — a member-based coalition of businesses and organizations supporting diversity, inclusion, and equality. In 2013, she and the organization’s team launched The UNITY Pledge, a concerted effort by Arizona businesses and individuals to advance workplace equality and equal treatment in housing and hospitality for the LGBT community.
Hong Yee Mei, 2018 Positively Powerful Woman of Education Leadership: Country Manager and co-founder of Milestone Trainings in Malaysia. She has 20-years experience in the transformational training industry with the past six years being instrumental in building the company, enrolling thousands of students in 2017. Her work has changed the lives of graduates, their families, workplaces, and communities. The first Positively Powerful Women’s Empowerment Workshop held in Malaysia in 2015 was a 10-year-old dream, fulfilled when she met the women’s empowerment organization’s founder, Dr. Martin.
To register or for more information: www.positivelypowerful.com