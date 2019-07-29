Plaza Companies to provide property management at Camelback Collective

Camelback Collective at 2801 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Plaza Companies was selected to provide property management and construction management services for Camelback Collective, a year-old office building that is the newest addition to the Camelback Corridor.

The four-story, LEED certified 115,000 square-foot office complex combines ultra-modern office space with an adjacent, 160-room AC Marriott Hotel complete with a coworking area, a conference center and a full bar and restaurant, among other amenities.

The office space, 2801 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, is a joint venture between Holualoa Companies and LaPour Partners, according to a press release.

The complex and hotel rise prominently over a high-traffic area, giving businesses a central, walkable location to multiple restaurants and amenities while taking advantage of the property’s considerable signage and related accommodations.

The building is over half leased and occupied with an additional 40% of the space in pending negotiations.

The new office building is one of the top properties on the Camelback Corridor and requires unparalleled property management service, said Peggy Maxwell, senior vice president of property and facilities management for Plaza Companies.

“This is an exceptional property with a growing list of prestigious tenants, and we look forward to providing the highest level of property management and interior finish oversight to the ownership and tenants of this building,” she said in a prepared statement.

“We are pleased to be able to bring our extensive experience in management of mid-rise office buildings to the Camelback Collective property.”

Stan Shafer, chief operating officer of Holualoa Companies, said his firm has a long and successful track record with Plaza Companies — including collaboration on Park Central and SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center — making the partnership a natural fit.

“We have enjoyed our relationship with Plaza Companies over the years and are pleased to have them working with us on Camelback Collective,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Plaza Companies provides an exceptional level of service when it comes to property management and will be an asset for the owners and tenants at Camelback Collective. As we continue the leasing momentum we are focused on our tenants having not only an excellent move-in experience, but a long-term relationship as well.”

Plaza Companies has about 12 million square feet in its property portfolio, including projects such as SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, Park Central, the TGen Building and more.

Peoria-based Plaza Companies develops and manages medical office and commercial office properties, technology and bioscience facilities, mixed-use properties and senior housing communities, a release states.

Since its founding in 1982, this full-service, specialized real estate firm has established a proud portfolio stretching across the greater Phoenix area of more than 5.5 million square feet valued at more than $1 billion.