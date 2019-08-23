Pinnacle West announces Brandt retirement, Guldner appointment

The Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Board of Directors recently announced the retirement of its chairman/president/CEO Don Brandt.

Don Brandt (Submitted photos)

After 16 years with the company, his retirement is effective Nov. 15, according to a press release.

The board of directors elected current APS President Jeff Guldner to the board effective immediately, and appointed him chairman of the board, Pinnacle West president and CEO, and APS CEO succeeding Mr. Brandt in those capacities effective Nov. 15. He will continue serving as president of APS.

“I have total confidence that Jeff Guldner and his team will successfully navigate what will be a dynamic and new energy environment for APS and Arizona,” Mr. Brandt said in a prepared statement. “This team is prepared to succeed for our customers and shareholders.”

Jeff Guldner

Mr. Guldner was promoted to president of APS in 2018. His prior roles included executive vice president of public policy, general counsel and responsibility for customer service. Before joining APS in 2004, he was a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer LLP. He is a Navy veteran, the release noted.

“Without question, we face a rapidly changing energy future,” said Mr. Guldner in a prepared statement.

“We remain dedicated to our communities, customers and employees as we provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to our growing state. These core priorities will continue to shape the way we manage our business going forward.”

“Our employees, customers and shareholders have greatly benefitted from Don’s remarkable leadership and his strong and steady hand. His impact extends beyond APS. Don is recognized nationally for his work in the nuclear industry, leadership in solar energy, and commitment to first responders and veterans. He is personally dedicated to making our communities better places to live and work, and his direct involvement in tackling some of the state’s biggest challenges is a tribute to Don’s character,“ said lead director Kathy Munro in a prepared statement.

“The board is confident that the new management team will continue to provide steady and thoughtful leadership.”