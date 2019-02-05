Pigtails Cocktail Bar opens at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Pigtails Cocktail Bar (Submitted photo)

Pigtails Cocktail Bar has opened its first location at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The speakeasy-style craft cocktail concept is next to The Whining Pig Beer & Wine Bar, which opened in November.

“This elevated speakeasy perfectly aligns with the evolution of Desert Ridge Marketplace and our commitment to provide unique concepts to the North Valley community,” stated Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing at Vestar.

Matt Fulton, co-owner of Pigtails Cocktail Bar, stated in a release that it “is a great place to grab a cocktail and create memories with friends and family.”

The Whining Pig and Pigtails are located in The District, downstairs across from Dave & Buster’s at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix.

