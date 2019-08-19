PHX Beer Co. to debut in September with new concept

PHX Beer Co. will be at Phoenix Ale Brewery’s former locations, including the downtown Phoenix Brewery and Tap Room at 3002 E. Washington St., Phoenix; and the Central Phoenix restaurant, formerly known as Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, 5813 N. Seventh St., Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

A new brewery and restaurant concept, PHX Beer Co., will debut in the Valley this September by adapting previously-occupied Valley brewery and restaurant spaces.

In the Phoenix Ale Brewery locations, PHX Beer Co. will showcase new ownership, a new look, new food, and new beer, according to a press release, noting the PHX Beer Co. was born to honor its namesake through creating inspiring craft beer.

The downtown Phoenix brewery is the anchor point of PHX Beer Co., where brewery director Adam Wojcik will lead a team of brewers to “create some of the desert’s tastiest pints, including the flagship IPA, Arizona Gold and Orange Grove IPA,” the release said.

Mr. Wojcik, an Arizona native and Arizona State University graduate, brings 17-years experience in the beer industry to PHX Beer Co. While in college, he ran local grassroots marketing campaigns for the Phoenix beer scene, transforming his experience into a full-time job in the industry.

Recently, he took his love of beer to the national level as a part of the national sales team with Lagunitas Brewing Company.

“Phoenix is already a great beer city. We’re here to add to that,” said Mr. Wojcik in a prepared statement.

“We have a great team whose recipes will consistently test the boundaries and we’re excited to introduce our beers to the Valley.”

Former owner and CEO of local NYPD Pizza and Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen founder, Richard Stark will oversee the PHX Beer Co.’s kitchen menu from comfort food favorites such as the Cast Iron Macaroni and Cheese to Iron Horse Porter Brownie, as well as Morenci Copper Ale Wings, Black Iron Pizzas and Whiskey BBQ Meatballs.

PHX Beer Co. will occupy all of Phoenix Ale Brewery’s former locations, including the downtown Phoenix Brewery and Tap Room, 3002 E. Washington St., Phoenix, and the Central Phoenix restaurant, formerly known as Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, 5813 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, according to the release.