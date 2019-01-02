Phoenix NAWBO takes woman owned businesses to the next level

The Phoenix chapter of NAWBO, the National Association of Women Business Owners, is creating success stories all over the Valley.

Business owners are always looking for a way to raise their bottom line and many turn to networking, according to a press release.

NAWBO is a networking group for women in business that can boast proven results while offering a friendly environment for woman business owners of all experience levels.

Ronit Urman, president of NAWBO Phoenix for 2018, says it’s been an honor to help members of her organization elevate their businesses to the next level and beyond.

“Women business owners face unique challenges to their male counterparts, which makes the shared experiences of our members so valuable,” Ms. Urman said in a prepared statement.

“I’m so proud of what our members have accomplished together, and their stories deserve to be told as an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

One such member is Cindy Gordon, owner of Business Rescue Coaching LLC in Phoenix. Ms. Gordon’s operation works to support the growth of female business owners through leadership development, peer support and financial awareness.

“NAWBO has been instrumental to my business’s success,” said Ms. Gordon in a prepared statement. “Since I began attending meetings two years ago, I can attribute 60 percent of my business growth directly to this group. They have been the key to my success.”

Another NAWBO member, Nancy Hetrick, who founded Smarter Divorce Solutions in 2011 has seen an increase of 6.5 in her gross revenue since she joined NAWBO the following year, 2012, the press release stated. She expects even bigger things from her business in 2019.

“NAWBO is responsible for expanding my business by over 600 percent in 6 years,” said Ms. Hetrick in a prepared statement. “By next year I expect my business to be in the Top 2 percent of all women owned businesses and surpass $1 Million in gross revenue mark.”

After working as a paralegal for 31 years in the Phoenix market, Clarisse Ringwald went into business for herself as a wardrobe and personal stylist for business professionals in 2013. She joined NAWBO soon thereafter and saw a 75 percent increase in business that she can directly attribute to the organization.

“NAWBO has meant everything to my business,” said Ms. Ringwald. “I knew that I had the eye for stylizing professionals after years of doing it during my career as a paralegal, but this organization and its business mentoring program taught me what I needed to know to establish a successful business.”