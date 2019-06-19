Phoenix native receives Naval Hospital Bremerton’s sailor award

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raul Haro Jr., with Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Everett, is named his command’s Sailor of the Quarter. (Submitted photo)

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Raul Haro Jr., assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Everett, was recently selected as Sailor of the Quarter.

Keeping the warfighters and their families, past and present, ready and healthy, the Phoenix native was selected for his efforts as part of the Navy’s ready medical force, ensuring military personnel are a “medically ready force” by providing medical, as well as dental care to those in need.

“Congratulations on your selection and thanks for your hard work, dedication and superior performance,” said Capt. Jeffrey Bitterman, NHB commanding officer, in a prepared statement.

Mr. Haro is a 2014 graduate of Ironwood High School and is enrolled in American Military University.

“I was shocked when I found out I was selected for NHB Sailor of the Quarter,” said Mr. Haro, clinic manager for NHB’s Branch Health Clinic Everett, in a prepared statement.

After attending Navy Hospital Corps school, followed by dental assistant school and Field Medical Training Battalion, his first Navy assignment was with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, part of the First Marine Logistic Group at Camp Pendleton, California.

“The opportunity to serve the Marine Corps was what made me interested in Navy Medicine,” Mr. Haro said.

He added that his most memorable time, so far, has been deploying with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Indo-Pacific and Central Command regions to such varied locales as Djibouti on the Horn of Africa to Malaysia in southeast Asia.

“The relationship made with my Marines and other sailors all during that times really formed a tight bond. That was a great experience,” he said, adding that Navy medicine has taken him “physically to various locations around the world, and mentally prepared me for a long career.”

Meeting individuals who inspired him to be better is among the best parts of his career, he said, noting that the most challenging part is conquering new responsibilities. However, he enhances his career by handling his daily duties and providing support for “patient-centered care.”

“I take pride as a corpsman. Those who came before in our rate established such a high standard that I see my job as really just trying to keep up, and live up, to that tradition,” he said.

The Hospital Corps is the Navy’s oldest enlisted corps, and Navy corpsman like Mr. Haro serve in numerous environments, from state-side training platform hospitals to fields of battle using the most advanced technology and science to support sailors, marines and their families, according to the release.

Their collective efforts have provided care for casualties since Sept. 11, 2001 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Freedom Sentinel, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Although I was skeptical of the journey at first, I am forever grateful for the opportunities I have experienced,” said Mr. Haro about his Navy Medicine experience.