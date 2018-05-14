Phoenix law firm Jaburg Wilk supports Boys Hope Girls Hope event

The law firm of Jaburg Wilk, 3200 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, was a doctoral sponsor of the 13th annual Boys Hope Girls Hope community breakfast where 800 guests learned about Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona and celebrated its scholar’s achievements.
BHGH’s helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need to meet its full potential through community based and residential programs. They provide support from sixth grade through college for 90 Arizona scholars, according to a press release.
Nearly 95 percent of these scholars are from low-income families and will be first generation college attenders, a release states.
“I am impressed with these scholars and the model that BHGH has of investing in underprivileged young adults to provide educational support, scholarships to top schools and life skills training,” Gary Jaburg, shareholder at Jaburg Wilk, BHGH supporter and study mentor, said in a prepared statement.
“Their program’s success is demonstrated by their college graduation rate of 86 percent.”