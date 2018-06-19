Phoenix Drip Room opens at The Colony

Scottsdale’s The Drip Room has added a location in The Colony of Uptown Phoenix, 5600 N. Seventh St.

Intravenous drips deliver vitamins, minerals and amino acids directly to the body for absorption, according to a release.

The business, which opened June 18, is twice as big as the Scottsdale location, offering an expanded retail selection and also an Elixir Bar where health enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of shooters, energy drinks and detox items.

“The Drip Room’s wellness-boosting options act as shortcuts to maximize your health routine of your mineral, amino acid and vitamin needs in a chic social setting,” according to the release.

“Let one of the advanced ‘Dripologists,’ specialty-trained nurses and doctors, help you find the perfect drip,” according to the release.

All within about an hour, guests can relax, reset and refresh themselves with boosters to relieve some stress, increase energy and slow down signs of aging, according to the release.

“We know this is an area of the Valley where people are extremely health-conscious,” RN and Drip Room founder Shirley Kelly said in the release.

“We are excited about this expansion and being able to help more people in need of the perfect pick-me-up,” she said.

For more information, visit www.thedriproom.com or call 480-725-0466.

The Drip Room Scottsdale is at 4251 N. Brown Ave. Suite No. 3A. Both the Scottsdale and Phoenix locations are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends.