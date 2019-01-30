Phoenix attorney suspended for failing to communicate with clients

Phoenix attorney Matthew D. Saxe has been suspended for 90 days after failing to communicate clients and practicing law while serving an administrative suspension.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted an agreement for discipline by consent between Mr. Saxe and the State Bar of Arizona that resulted in the 90-day suspension.

Mr. Saxe failed, according to a press release, to adequately communicate with and diligently represent several clients in multiple counts.

In the first count, he was hired to represent a client in a fraud case. Prior to the trial, a settlement was reached but Mr. Saxe reportedly failed to take the necessary steps to effectuate the settlement.

In another count, Mr. Saxe failed to advise his client of his administrative suspension. He had not responded to discovery requests or motions to compel discovery.

A status conference was set to determine why Mr. Saxe failed to participate but he did not appear nor did he respond to a phone call from the court, a release states.

In a third count, Mr. Saxe allegedly represented a client involved in a number of landlord tenant cases. He was paid for legal services, but failed to perform all of the services for which he contracted, the court states.

He also reportedly failed to communicate with his client, which led to delay in the pursuit of the various matters.

He also engaged in the unauthorized practice of law while serving an administrative suspension stemming from his failure to comply with Mandatory Continuing Legal Education requirements, according to a release.

Mr. Saxe’s 90-day suspension was effective on Jan. 18. Upon reinstatement, he must participate in the Bar’s Member Assistance Program and Fee Arbitration Program. He was also ordered to pay $1,200 for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.