Phoenix Attorney Don W. Cartier gets suspended for 3 years

Attorney Don W. Cartier, of Phoenix, is suspended three years for signing his client’s name on a court filing without his client’s consent.

According to a press release, Mr. Cartier filed an “Amended Petition to Establish Legal Decision Making and Parenting Time” in a family law case and is said to have knowingly signed his client’s name in cursive on the pleading under penalty of perjury without his client’s knowledge or consent.

The release said Mr. Cartier was previously suspended for six months and one day after the Supreme Court of Arizona upheld an earlier sanction ordered by the presiding disciplinary judge on May 25, 2018.

The suspension reportedly stemmed from his misconduct in disclosing privileged information, mismanaging his trust account and misrepresenting his level of legal experience.

In addition to his three-year suspension, he was ordered to serve two years of probation upon reinstatement and must participate in the Bar’s Member Assistance Program and Law Office Management Assistance Program, the release detailed.

Plus, he must also pay for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona, added the release.

Consumers can report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program hotline at 602-340-7280.