PDQ recognizes shift lead manager Ernie Garza

PDQ Shift Lead Manager Ernie Garza. (Submitted photo)

In honor of National Food Service Worker Day celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 25 PDQ is shining a spotlight on Ernie Garza, one of the restaurant’s team members.

The restaurants recognized Mr. Garza because he exhibits endless dedication to creating outstanding food and a welcoming environment for all PDQ guests, according to a press release.

Mr. Garza started working for PDQ when he was 17-years-old. He quickly earned the respect of his peers by conquering tasks and leading by example.

Over the past two years, Mr. Garza has learned all positions in the kitchen and mastered the art of customer service. He is a shift lead manager.

“People like Ernie make the world a better place,” PDQ Operating Director Kristy Haase said in a prepared statement.

“One of Ernie’s first requests as a manager was to hire his brother-in-law Brayden, who has autism. Ernie coaches, sets goals and monitors Brayden progress. He’s truly a remarkable leader and we are lucky to have him on the team.”

PDQ — short for People Dedicated to Quality — offers chef-driven recipes and mindful ingredients typically found in a fine casual restaurant with the value, speed and convenience of the fast food and fast casual segment, a release states.

PDQ Arizona’s Tempe location opened in January 2019. PDQ also has a restaurant in Phoenix, next to Paradise Valley Mall. There are also numerous locations across the country.

Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ, which first opened its doors on Oct. 30, 2011.

PDQ crafts delicious salads, sandwiches, bowls and hand-spun milkshakes fresh in store, every day. PDQ is committed to creating deep roots in its local communities and has given nearly $6 million in dollars and in-kind donations to local charities, schools, and organizations since its inception.

The original PDQ restaurant opened its doors in Tampa, Florida and the concept now has locations throughout Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.