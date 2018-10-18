Patrick McGroder joins Beus Gilbert PLLC law firm

The law firm of Beus Gilbert PLLC has announced the addition of accomplished and respected plaintiff’s attorneys Patrick J. McGroder.

Mr. McGroder has spent the last four decades fighting for clients with catastrophic personal injuries. He joins legal heavyweight Leo Beus who similarly has spent 40-plus years representing victims in high-stakes cases involving negligence and fraud. His is on Arizona State University’s College of Law.

Mr. McGroder will also team with Arizona zoning lawyer, Paul Gilbert, and public affairs lawyer and member of the Arizona Board of Regents Jay Heiler, according to a press release.

“This is a new challenge and new frontier for me,” Mr. McGroder said in a prepared statement.

“This is an opportunity to practice at the highest possible level and try some different types of cases that are national in scope, thanks to Leo’s resources and success. In many ways, my trial skills parallel Leo’s but this will add a new dimension and opportunity to use those skills and talents in a new arena that involves even bigger cases and expands the good we can do for victims.”

Mr. McGroder will continue to specialize in high profile, catastrophic injury and death cases. During his 40 years as an attorney, he has recovered more than half a billion dollars in settlements and verdicts for his clients.

Some of those cases include Phoenix Police Officer Jason Schechterle and many other police officers across the country in their cases against Ford Motor Company, the families of Granite Mountain Hotshots and the Channel 3/ABC15 mid-air helicopter crash, among many others.

“Pat is remarkable, not just for being one of the best trial attorneys in Arizona history, but he is a social architect often turning his high-profile, high-settlement or verdicts into causes for major reforms,” Mr. Beus said in a prepared statement.

“I am so pleased to combine his talents with everything we are already doing here at Beus Gilbert and bring his talents into these national complex and high-stakes cases where we are taking on major institutions and being awarded sizable judgments and recoveries for our clients.”

Mr. Gilbert is a cofounder of Beus Gilbert. As the head of the firm’s real estate department, he has been the lead attorney on many high profile zoning and land use matters in Phoenix, a release states.

He also represents many of Arizona’s developers and businesses, as well as national and international entities. Mr. Gilbert’s victories have opened the door to development of landmarks in Arizona, including The Phoenician Resort and Dial Tower.

Mr. Heiler is the former chief-of-staff to Arizona Gov. Fife Symington, former treasurer of the Board of the Arizona Board of Regents and is a member of the Business and Finance Committee, Academic and Student Affairs Committee and the Regents Executive Committee.

He is also the co-founder and board chairman of Great Hearts Academies, a charter school network operating several K-12 campuses in Arizona and Texas. He also serves as the president of the Arizona Charter School Association.

Mr. McGroder also brings his son, Patrick McGroder IV to the Beus Gilbert team. A graduate of Holy Cross and a former public defender Patrick McGroder IV has emerged as a rising trial attorney and has represented more than 350 clients in his legal career.