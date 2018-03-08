Paradise Valley Mountain Shadows resort completes condos, suites

A celebrated desert destination has been reimagined for a new era of luxury as Mountain Shadows has officially opened its luxury wing of resort condominiums and suites, marking the completion of the $100-million resort.
Nestled between Scottsdale and Phoenix in the picturesque Town of Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows Resort condominiums recapture the glamour of this mid-century playground, proponents of the resort say.
Sitting between iconic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain, the only three-story residential building in this small, affluent enclave features 41 fully furnished luxury resort condominiums priced from $840,000 to $4.1 million, a press release states.
There are four penthouses as well as studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom floor plans, ranging from 1,000 to 3,410 square feet, with select units available for guests seeking a suite experience for their resort stay.
Patrons can expect a tranquil enclave with “lock and leave” resort-style living, as well as amenities including full access to Mountain Shadows resort, which features floor-to-ceiling glass, butterfly roofs and an abundance of outdoor spaces to admire the dramatic views.
“It’s the next iteration of resort living — but with vibrant culture, moonlight yoga, harvest-to-hearth cuisine and outdoor adventure,” said Scott Lyon, founder and managing partner of Westroc Hospitality, in a prepared statement. “Residents and guests are checking into a lifestyle.”
Luxurious amenities at Mountain Shadows include:
- The Citizens Club, a 4,000-square-foot, high-tech wellness center, complete with two 75-foot pools, cabanas, and vibrant fitness programming.
- The Gallery, featuring artist talks and new exhibitions every two months, including artists with connections to Frank Lloyd Wright and Arizona.
- Hearth ’61, which serves seasonal American fare by renowned Executive Chef Charles Wiley, named one of “The Ten Best New Chefs in America” by Food & Wine.
- The Short Course, Arizona’s only 18-hole, par-3 golf course, completely redesigned by Forrest Richardson, acclaimed golf course architect.
Rebuilt from the ground up by Woodbine Development Corp. and Westroc Hospitality, the acclaimed developers behind Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho, the brand-new resort opened its doors in April 2017.
Mountain Shadows features 183 guestrooms, a presidential suite facing Camelback Mountain, as well as 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, the release states.
Scottsdale-based Allen + Philp Architects designed the resort, while New York City firm MARKZEFF conceptualized the dramatic interiors.
Go to mountainshadows.com.