Paradise Valley luxury agent continues earning top recognition

Joan Levinson (Submitted photo)

The 2019 Best in Real Estate Awards (BREA) recently recognized Paradise Valley luxury agent Joan Levinson as both the Highest Volume Individual Agent (by dollars) in the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Area and the Highest Volume Individual Agent Valleywide.

These awards follow her 2018 win when she was named the top luxury agent by sales volume in Arizona by Real Trends, as seen in the Wall Street Journal.

After her award-winning years of 2017 and 2018, the beginning of 2019 seems to be continuing her run, according to a press release.

In the past 24 months, Ms. Levinson has sold more than $200 million in residential sales. This value includes a recent closing of $26 million in estate transactions and a $15.65 million sale in December 2017 that was the most expensive home sold in Arizona history when it closed escrow.

“Joan is a true real estate professional, and the awards are well deserved,” Mandy Neat, broker for Ms. Levinson, said in a prepared statement.

“She is continually advocating for her clients while making the ‘impossible’ happen. When Joan is involved, everything is possible. I doubt that there has ever been an individual realtor that did that net amount in such a short period of time. Teams maybe, but not an individual.”

With an average sales price of nearly $3.7 million, Ms. Levinson secured her position as the top agent in the Phoenix area with a relatively low number of sales, a release states.

“While I do specialize in luxury properties, I care more about the style and quality of a home than the price. My passion for exquisite one-of-a-kind homes leads me to know every detail, including the varied locations, views and finishings that inspire and attract people,” Ms. Levinson said in a prepared statement.

“I’m also blessed with the most amazing clients, many of whom return to me time and again to help with buying or selling a home.”