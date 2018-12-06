Paradise Valley clinic hires bilingual occupational therapist

Ally Pediatric Therapy, an autism and childhood disorder treatment clinic, has added occupational therapist Maritza Tafur to its staff of certified specialists.

Ms. Tafur is a bilingual occupational therapist who has worked with children and adults on the autism spectrum for more than 13 years. She joins Ally while in the process of obtaining her occupational therapy doctorate from the University of Utah, according to a release.

An Arizona native, she “will bring a diverse skill set to Ally Pediatric Therapy’s clinic. Her area of expertise includes child-lead play-based therapy, sensory integration therapy and improving emotional regulation and executive functioning skills in young patients,” the release stated.

“We’re so excited to have Maritza join our family and for our patients to have another resource who’s devoted to our integrated, one-of-a-kind approach to care,” stated Tara Boyd, co-founder and executive director at Ally Pediatric Therapy.

Ally Pediatric Therapy recently opened a center in the Mountain View Medical Center at 10595 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite E146, Paradise Valley.

The 5,000-square-foot center provides applied behavior analysis, speech-language and feeding therapy, occupational therapy and social skills groups.

For more information about Ally Pediatric Therapy and to schedule a tour or an appointment visit allypediatric.com.