Overton named to Arizona Commission of African American Affairs

Dickinson Wright PLLC announce Timothy Overton has been appointed to the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

An Arizona State Statute established the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs in 2010 and its purpose is to bring together African American leaders and communities throughout the state of Arizona to voice the physical, emotional and spiritual realities facing Arizonans of African American descent, according to a press release.

Nine members serve on the commission to listen to constituents’ opinions and recommendations during town halls and other activities held throughout the year.

Mr. Overton is a member in the firm’s Phoenix office where he litigates commercial claims of all types, including complex insurance coverage and bad faith actions, construction, product liability, and American Indian affairs.

He also trains and advises companies on issues surrounding diversity, inclusion and belonging, a release states.

He is a member of the National Bar Association, the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, the BYU Management Society, the Arizona Black Bar and the Utah Minority Bar.

He is recognized as a leader in his field by Southwest Super Lawyers. Mr. Overton received his B.S. from Humboldt State University and his J.D. from Brigham Young University.