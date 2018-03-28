Over Easy opens doors in Paradise Valley

The newest location for one of Arizona’s original and locally owned breakfast spots is now open in Paradise Valley.
Over Easy opened Tuesday, March 27 at the intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards at 10637 N. Tatum Blvd. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 pm., according to a press release.
“We are excited to be a part of this great North Phoenix neighborhood and to becoming the local breakfast spot for the community,” Ryan Field of franchise operating group Plated Projects said in a prepared statement.
The 1,982 square-foot restaurant is serving Over Easy’s signature breakfast and lunch fare including the Chicken Fried Steak and Nut Banana French Toast featured on The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,” according to a press release.
The modern morning diner concept created by Chef Aaron May in 2008 was one of the first in Arizona to update classic breakfast dishes with a fresh, from-scratch menu.
The award-winning menu and classic mid-Century décor continue to make Over Easy a popular Valley brunch spot. The Paradise Valley location opens just in time for Easter weekend and National Eggs Benedict Day.
National Eggs Benedict Day is April 16 and Over Easy will feature also three special Benedicts to celebrate Sunday, April 15 and Monday April 16. These Benedicts are in addition to the four styles always available on the Over Easy menu.
- California Benedict — Sliced turkey, tomatoes and avocado slices on a toasted English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Country Benedict — Over Easy’s Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit with sausage and poached eggs smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
- Steak Benedict — Flat iron steak, caramelized onions, jalapeños and poached eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with three-cheese sauce.
This Benedict limited time offer is available at the new Paradise Valley location as well as Over Easy restaurants in Gilbert, Mesa, Arcadia and Biltmore.
There are five other Arizona locations in Phoenix Arcadia, Phoenix Biltmore, Mesa, Gilbert and Scottsdale as well as locations in Washington and Florida.