Over Easy is coming to Tatum and Shea shopping center

Over Easy is coming to the intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards.
The newest location for one of Arizona’s original and locally owned breakfast spots opens in mid-March at 10625 N. Tatum Blvd. The 1,982-square-foot restaurant will serve Over Easy’s signature breakfast and lunch fare including the Chicken Fried Steak and Nut Banana French Toast featured on The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives.”
The modern morning diner concept created by Chef Aaron May in 2008 was one of the first in Arizona to update classic breakfast dishes with a fresh, from-scratch menu.
“We are looking forward to being the community breakfast spot for this great north Phoenix neighborhood,” said Ryan Field of franchise operating group Plated Projects in a prepared statement.
Mr. Field says they are looking to hire as many as 25 people for front- and back-of-house positions. Those interested can apply at the location from 9 am – 3pm after March 1.
The award-winning menu and classic mid-Century décor continue to make Over Easy a popular Valley brunch spot. There are five Arizona locations in Arcadia, the Biltmore area, Mesa, Gilbert and Scottsdale as well as locations in Washington and Florida.