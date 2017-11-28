Original Chopshop opens new Phoenix location along Tatum Boulevard

Original ChopShop has announced the opening of its fifth restaurant at 10625 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.
The new venue, at Tatum and Shea boulevards, will be open to the public starting, Thursday, Nov. 30, according to a press release.
The company continues to expand in the Phoenix market, with additional openings planned in north Scottsdale in January 2018 and in Arcadia in mid-2018, the release states.
“We appreciate the loyal following from our home market of Phoenix,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop.
“Our goal is for the experience and menu at Original ChopShop to make you feel good about your choice to dine with us. Original ChopShop fits into our guests’ daily lives, from a highly customizable meal to enjoy with family and friends to a convenient way to grab a fresh juice or protein shake on the way to work or after a workout. We are driven to provide ‘food for every/body’ and are excited that more consumers will be introduced to our brand with our continued growth.”
The new restaurant in Phoenix will bring 50 new jobs to the area, the release states.
The menu offers protein bowls, acai and pitaya bowls, fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes, salads and sandwiches that are made from scratch on-site with real, quality ingredients.
Original ChopShop’s 3,090-square-foot interior features a cozy atmosphere with sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes from team members, and fun, vintage photography. A 595 square-foot patio will incorporate crafted tables and benches, yellow umbrellas, festoon lights and custom planters. The restaurant’s interior will accommodate 66 guests, while the outdoor patio will seat an additional 34, the release states.
To celebrate the new location, Original ChopShop will host a Feel Good, Share Good campaign from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, where Paradise Valley area fans may sign-up on Facebook for a chance to receive a complimentary protein bowl for themselves and a friend.
One lucky resident will win 30 days of Feel Good Food. Those interested may visit www.facebook.com/originalchopshop.
As part of the Feel Good, Share Good campaign, Original ChopShop has established a local partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The restaurant plans to give an annual $10,000 donation to the hospital through various initiatives, including one with Neighborhood Initiatives Water — for every water bottle sold, a portion of proceeds will be donated.