Nishimura joins the Biltmore-Paradise Valley Office of Coldwell Banker

Kurt Nishimura

Kurt Nishimura has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent with 20 years of real estate experience.

“I specialize in connecting clients with properties, high-end or otherwise, that will allow them to wealth-build,” said Mr. Nishimura in a prepared statement.

“My education and professional experience make me uniquely qualified to ensure sure the properties purchased by my clients make sense not only on an emotional level but on a financial one as well.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, he was the owner of KN Realty Group, a real estate consultant practice, according to a press release.

Previously, he served as vice president of acquisitions for Pivotal Group, achieving more than $400 million in sales, the release noted.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Illinois University and a master’s with an emphasis on real estate development from DePaul University.

Active in his community, he founded the greater Phoenix chapter of the Asian Real Estate Agent Association. He serves on the AREAA National Board as the 2018 and 2019 commercial chair and is the 2018 treasurer for AREAA Global.