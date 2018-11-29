Nichole Wilk joins Anti-Defamation League board of directors

Nichole Wilk (Submitted Photo)

Nichole Wilk, an attorney at the Phoenix law firm of Jaburg Wilk, was recently named to the board of directors of the Anti-Defamation League Arizona.

The Arizona regional office of ADL was established in 1983, according to a release. They are one of the premier civil rights, human relations organizations in the state and provide an ongoing and dynamic counter to bigotry, discrimination and hate in all forms, against any and all groups.

“The ADL is filling an important and vital need in our community by actively taking a stance against hate,” Ms. Wilk said in a prepared statement. “Its outreach and education programs are helping combat bias, discrimination, and hate.”

