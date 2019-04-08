NAWBO to discuss ‘Legislating for women on boards’

The Phoenix National Association of Women Business Owners Chapter will discuss legislating for women on company boards.

The discussion will happen 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

NAWBO will discuss California Senate Bill 826, which requires publicly held companies based in California to have a minimum of one woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019, the release said.

According to the release, women’s representation will have to increase by the end of July 2021 with companies aiming to have at least two women on boards of five members and at least three women on boards with six or more.

The release said attendees will learn more about the topic from both sides to inform, educate, and enlighten.

NAWBO is an organization to strengthen members’ wealth-creating capacity and promote economic development while changing the business culture and public policy, the release detailed.

