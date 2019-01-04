NAWBO invites female entrepreneurs to diversity workshop

Female entrepreneurs are invited to learn tips about leveraging diversity at the Feb. 7 Rise Up! Workshop presented by the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

The workshop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Maricopa Small Business Development Center, 108 N. 40th St., Phoenix, is part of the organization’s quarterly program to promote diversity and inclusion.

Leveraging Diversity: Overcoming What Gets in the Way will be presented by Stephanie Clergé, director of training and consulting at Kolbe Corp.

“Attendees can learn how a perspective beyond typical aspects of diversity, coupled with practical tips for inclusion, can enhance your business results,” stated Phaedra Earhart, NAWBO RiseUp! program director.

“The business case for diversity has never been clearer and thus leveraging diversity should be a part of every successful company’s talent decisions.”

Ms. Clergé is responsible for the training programs that Kolbe Corp. provides for leaders, their teams and individuals. She oversees all aspects of consulting and works with entrepreneurs and organizations of all sizes.

“At NAWBO Phoenix, we recognize that there is a wealth of women business owners that are not represented in our chapter and we want to change that,” Tish Times and Laurie Battaglia, Rise Up! Facilitators, stated in a release.

“One in three women business owners are women of color; 5 percent of millennials are business owners. Our goal is to have the members of our chapter represent the community at large.”

Rise Up is a quarterly program targeted to attract a diverse group of women business owners who want to grow their businesses, while also having conversations about the benefits of inclusion and diversity.

For more information on the free workshop, visit nawbophx.org.