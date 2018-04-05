National fraternity honors local bank executive for achievements

Mary Holman has received Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women’s Carolyn Helman Lichtenberg Crest Award in honor of her professional achievements.
Ms. Holman serves as executive vice president, director of private banking, for the National Bank of Arizona where she is responsible for new client acquisition, strengthening current client acquisitions and developing a team of bankers who deal with high net worth individuals and their families.
The Carolyn Helman Lichtenberg Crest Award is presented annually to distinguished alumnae of Pi Beta Phi who exhibit excellence and outstanding leadership in their career or volunteer service to their communities, according to a release announcing the honor.
“Mary entered the financial services industry in the early 1980s during a time when few women held management or front line roles,” the release stated. “A traditionally male-dominated industry, a woman’s prospects for a higher-level position were, and continue to remain, significantly lower.”
Ms. Holman is involved in several groups that contribute to the growth and development of women, according to the fraternity. She serves as a mentor with the National Bank of Arizona, helping to lead and guide women within the organization.
She also serves as president of the National Bank of Arizona’s Women’s Financial Group, which provides women a resource for help with financial planning, business services, networking opportunities and peer-to-peer mentoring.
“I am very appreciative to receive this award and to be acknowledged for my professional achievements,” Ms. Holman stated. “This award honors my ability to lead teams to success and assist individuals as they grow personally and professionally to accomplish their goals.”
In each of her management roles, Ms. Holman has encouraged and developed her teams to achieve personal and professional goals, the release stated.
In one position, she was responsible for the opening of a new banking location and drove loan growth there to $8.5 million in eight months. In her current role, her team was able to meet their annual sales goal by May, seven months ahead of deadline, according to the release.
She has been recognized by American Banker Magazine in its 2017 Most Powerful Women in Banking issue. The inclusion honored her commitment to initiatives helping more women advance in the senior ranks.
Her latest honor is named for past Pi Beta Phi president Carolyn Helman Lichtenberg, who was instrumental in forming Pi Beta Phi Foundation during her 1985-91 term.
Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women was founded in 1867 at Monmouth College in Illinois and has installed 205 collegiate chapters and nearly 300 alumnae clubs worldwide. For more information, visit pibetaphi.org.