Nancy Jameson named Desert Willow director of admissions

Scottsdale resident Nancy Jameson has been named director of admissions for Desert Willow, the new assisted living center under construction to open this fall at Sagewood, a resort-style senior living community in northeast Phoenix.
Ms. Jameson has been with Sagewood for nearly six years, previously serving as a residency sales counselor where she worked directly with prospective residents in the independent living sales process, from inquiry to residency, a press release states.
In her new role, Ms. Jameson will be responsible for the admissions program to Desert Willow at Sagewood and informing prospective residents and their families of its offerings.
Desert Willow assisted living will be available to residents living at Sagewood as well as direct admissions of non-Sagewood residents. Designed with a distinct southwestern architecture and residential-centered interiors for individuals to feel at home, Desert Willow will provide care to maintain the highest level of independence.
Private suites with a kitchenette, living room and separate bedroom will be offered, along with a central neighborhood living room and kitchen area which will serve as a gathering place to socialize and make friends.
