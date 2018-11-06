NAI Horizon wins Global President’s Award

NAI Horizon has received the NAI Global President’s Award for Major Market in recognition of its leadership, teamwork and performance.

The award recognizes NAI offices that have “demonstrated a true commitment to the strategic vision of the enterprise by leading in action as evidenced by teamwork, leadership and/or business generation,” according to a release.

The award was presented at the 2018 NAI Global Convention in Austin, Texas.

“Under the leadership and direction of Terry Martin-Denning, NAI Horizon continues to demonstrate great commitment to NAI Global, and we are very proud of their achievements and contributions to the organization,” stated Jay Olshonsky, president of NAI Global. “They exemplify how our local market leadership is driving the NAI Global brand.”

In the past year NAI Horizon has expanded its presence in the Valley with the addition of eight agents and numerous support staff members, according to the release.

“It was truly an honor to receive this award,” Ms. Martin-Denning, CEO and designated broker of NAI Horizon, stated. “We are committed to the continued growth of our firm with the right people.”

NAI Horizon’s broker ownership platform allows agents an opportunity to play a direct role in the company’s future, “creating a culture in which its agents can maximize their own business while benefiting from the resources of a global commercial real estate brokerage firm,” according to the release.