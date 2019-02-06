NAI Horizon promotes retail specialist to vice president

NAI Horizon, a commercial real estate company, has promoted Matt Harper to vice president.

Matt Harper

In 2018, Mr. Harper led NAI Horizon brokers with the most transactions by an individual, 63 (worth $28.8 million), according to a release.

Mr. Harper, who is designated a Certified Commercial Investment Member, ranked ninth among the top 10 producers for 2018.

“Matt exemplifies what it takes to be a successful member of our NAI team,” stated Terry Martin-Denning, president and CEO. “I am delighted to reward Matt’s hard work and client-focused approach with this well-deserved promotion.”

Mr. Harper, who joined NAI Horizon in June 2017, focuses on retail leasing and sales.

“Having the resources available through NAI Horizon and the NAI Global platform, along with a vibrant retail market in the Valley, contributed to my success the last year,” he stated.

