NAI Horizon hires new associates Crum, Whitwer

NAI Horizon adds to its office growth in Arizona by hiring two new associates, Logan Crum and Dylan Whitwer.
According to a press release, Mr. Crum joins NAI Horizon’s Investment Services Group and Mr. Whitwer joins the Office Properties Group.
“I am excited about the addition of Logan and Dylan to our team,” Terry Martin-Denning, NAI Horizon president said in a prepared statement.
“Teaming these two intelligent young agents with successful senior mentors aligns with our strategic vision of growing our team with a balance of those new to the business and successful experienced agents.”
Mr. Crum will assist the senior vice presidents Lane Neville and Barbara Lloyd with their brokerage activities. This includes client relationship-building, market research, leasing services, presentation preparation, and buyer/seller representation in investment transactions, the release noted.
A Spokane, Washington native, Mr. Crum graduated from the University of Arizona in 2017 with a bachelor of science degree in urban and regional development, minoring in Geographic Information Systems. He holds an Arizona Real Estate License.
While at University of Arizona, Mr. Crum interned at NAI Horizon’s Tucson office, creating marketing materials for the Tucson and Phoenix offices. Other duties included mapping, site research, and preparation of site information. He also interned at the NAI Black office in Spokane.
Mr. Whitwer joins the senior vice president, Laurel Lewis as a tenant representative. He will be responsible for assisting in transaction management plus developing new tenant relationships and providing market intelligence. A Phoenix native, he earned a bachelor’s of science in communications with a minor in business at Arizona State University in 2015.
He is active in industry groups Accelerent and Valley Partnership where he served as a member of it Advocates young leaders group.
He spent four years working for an environmental and geotechnical engineering firm where he was responsible for environmental site assessments before joining NAI Horizon.