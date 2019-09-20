NAI Horizon hires Jennifer Loehnert to expand services

NAI Horizon hires tenant rep expert Jennifer Loehnert. (Submitted photo)

NAI Horizon has hired Jennifer Loehnert to expand its tenant representative presence in its retail and industrial service lines.

Holding the new title of associate, Ms. Loehnert will define a more strategic area of specialty during the next several months. Her expertise is in the Metro Phoenix/Biltmore/Scottsdale corridors.

For 13 years, Ms. Loehnert has held an Arizona real estate license and recently worked at Arizona Brokerage Company in residential and commercial, according to a press release.

Her primary focus has been on tenant representation, working as a generalist with clients in office, retail and industrial.

“Jennifer is a great addition to our NAI team,” said Terry Martin-Denning, CEO/Designated Broker of NAI Horizon, in a prepared statement.

“She has a strong work ethic, amazing energy and the desire to use her expertise to provide the highest level of service to her clients.”

Ms. Loehnert also has years of experience in property management, project management and investments. She previously worked as a project manager for a small company that focused on remodels and rentals in North Dakota, the release noted.

Her experience also includes being a residential project manager with interior design acumen that provided her with construction and space planning insight, the release detailed.

She was raised in an Air Force family and lived in Montana, North Dakota, California and Florida. She earned her undergraduate degree in real estate from the University of North Dakota.

Ms. Loehnert is involved with BNI Arizona, National Association of Realtors and Arizona Association of Realtors, the release added, noting that her philanthropy includes working with various non-profits on fundraising and outreach programs.