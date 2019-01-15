NAI Horizon announces sales information in Scottsdale, Phoenix

The $14 million investment acquisition of Deer Valley Center in Phoenix and three land sales around Scottsdale and Phoenix totaling approximately $4.7 million highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals.

Lane Neville, Barbara Lloyd and Logan Crum negotiated the sale of a retail property, representing the buyer, 29 Bell, LLC, for $14 million. The property is at 4123-4273 W. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. NAI Capital represented the seller, Deer Valley Center, LLC, according to a press release.

Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega, Patrick Anthon and Horth Hong negotiated the sale of a 4.16-acre land parcel, representing the seller, United Group, LLC, for $1.7 million. The property is at 706 and 724 E. Southern Ave. in Phoenix.

Laurel Lewis, Ms. Lloyd and Mr. Neville negotiated the sale of a 4,051-square-foot office property, representing the seller Troon, LLC, for $268,141.50.

The property is at 10031 E. Dynamite Blvd. in Scottsdale. Danny Mikhail with D.E.N. Development Group represented the buyer, M Brothers Troon, LLC, a release states.

The same trio also negotiated the sale of a 1,931-square-foot office property, representing the seller, Troon, LLC, for $140,963. The property is at 10031 E. Dynamite Blvd. Dan Nickles with HomeSmart represented the buyer, Argyle First Realty, LLC.

Kevin Higgins represented the tenant, AllStaff Services, in a 63-month office lease for 4,499 square feet at 340 E. Palm Lane in Phoenix. Lindsey Carlson with Colliers International represented the landlord, Brookstone Office Complex, LLC.

Matt Harper represented the landlord, E Espino Investments, LLC, in a 60-month retail lease for 5,688 square feet at 2647 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.

Tyler Smith, Joe Pequeno and Troy Giammarco represented the tenant, OMNI Bioceutical Innovations, Inc., in a 39-month industrial lease for 3,227 square feet at 7855 E. Evans Road in Scottsdale. Mike Kane with Colliers International represented the landlord, Rainbow J Corporation.