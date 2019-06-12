NAI Horizon adds veteran office, industrial specialist Myrick to Phoenix staff

Mike Myrick returns to NAI Horizon. (Submitted photo)

NAI Horizon grows its Phoenix office by hiring industry veteran Mike Myrick who specializes in leasing and sales of office and industrial properties.

After nearly four years at Marcus & Millichap, Mr. Myrick returns to NAI Horizon where he previously worked from 2012 to 2015, according to a press release.

Mr. Myrick has been involved in more than 500 million square feet of agency leasing transactions and more than $1 billion in leasing and investment sales transactions. Currently, he acts in an advisory capacity to a large national financial institution and has also worked for one of the largest private equity funds, the release said.



“I’m happy that Mike made the decision to return to NAI,” said Terry Martin-Denning, NAI Horizon CEO and designated broker, in a prepared statement. “His strong experience and relationships are valuable assets that strengthen our NAI team.”

A native of the southeast Valley, Mr. Myrick has the designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member. He earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

A youth sports coach, he has served on various boards and commissions and is the Kyrene School District Governing Board president, detailed the release.