Nageotte selected as Diversity Legal Writing Program Scholar

Feb 13th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Daniel Nageotte is a Jones, Skelton & Hochuli 2018 Diversity Legal Writing Program Scholar. (Submitted photo)

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli selected student Daniel Nageotte as its 2018 Diversity Legal Writing Program Scholar and scholarship recipient.

The Diversity Legal Writing Program provides second-year law students with practical clerking experience in private law firms within Maricopa County, according to a press release.

As a participant of the program, Mr. Nageotte has the opportunity to clerk for Jones, Skelton & Hochuli for the spring semester.

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli partner, Ashley Villaverde Halvorson, will be his mentoring attorney. This is her fifth year serving as a program mentor.

“As a member of both the JSH Diversity Committee and JSH Recruiting Committee, I have enjoyed serving as a mentor for this program and getting to know the outstanding student participants. We administer our program similar to our summer clerkship program, and have been fortunate to have a few program alumni in our associate ranks,” said Ms. Halvorson in a prepared statement.

In addition to gaining valuable clerking experience, the firm will also provide a $4,000 scholarship to Mr. Nageotte who attends Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Expected to graduate in May of 2019, he is an O’Connor Merit Scholar, a member of the Chicano-Latino Law Students Association, Los Abogados, and the Federalist Society.

He is also an incoming associate editor of Jurimetrics: The Journal of Law, Science, and Technology. In fall of 2017, he was a teaching assistant for first-year legal research and writing, the release added.

Tags ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie