Nageotte selected as Diversity Legal Writing Program Scholar

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli selected student Daniel Nageotte as its 2018 Diversity Legal Writing Program Scholar and scholarship recipient.
The Diversity Legal Writing Program provides second-year law students with practical clerking experience in private law firms within Maricopa County, according to a press release.
As a participant of the program, Mr. Nageotte has the opportunity to clerk for Jones, Skelton & Hochuli for the spring semester.
Jones, Skelton & Hochuli partner, Ashley Villaverde Halvorson, will be his mentoring attorney. This is her fifth year serving as a program mentor.
“As a member of both the JSH Diversity Committee and JSH Recruiting Committee, I have enjoyed serving as a mentor for this program and getting to know the outstanding student participants. We administer our program similar to our summer clerkship program, and have been fortunate to have a few program alumni in our associate ranks,” said Ms. Halvorson in a prepared statement.
In addition to gaining valuable clerking experience, the firm will also provide a $4,000 scholarship to Mr. Nageotte who attends Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Expected to graduate in May of 2019, he is an O’Connor Merit Scholar, a member of the Chicano-Latino Law Students Association, Los Abogados, and the Federalist Society.
He is also an incoming associate editor of Jurimetrics: The Journal of Law, Science, and Technology. In fall of 2017, he was a teaching assistant for first-year legal research and writing, the release added.