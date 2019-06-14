Muscular Moving Men gets Nike, BSN Sports sponsorships

Phoenix-based Muscular Moving Men and Storage has garnered the sponsorships of Nike and BSN Sports. (Submitted photo)

Phoenix-based Muscular Moving Men and Storage has garnered the sponsorships of Nike and athletic apparel company BSN Sports.

Starting June 7, Muscular Moving Men’s North Phoenix warehouse transformed into an official Nike and BSN Sports Training Facility, where mover-athletes will train to bulk up and bring the highest-quality moves to customers in the Valley and beyond, according to a press release.

The training facility is open to all MMM and M3 team members as a way to test fitness levels for current and future mover athletes. It is also a has become a way for current and future MMM clients to get to know their moving partner and tour the facility where their items are stored.

“We take the job of ‘mover-athlete’ seriously, and we are beyond proud and humbled that Nike and BSN Sports have recognized that in our team,” Justin Hodge, president of Muscular Moving Men and Storage, said in a prepared statement.

“We will work tirelessly to live up to the incredible reputations these brands have built over the decades.”

In addition to providing Nike-branded equipment to Muscular Moving Men and Storage’s in-warehouse gym, BSN Sports will also ensure the moving team is outfitted in the finest Nike branded apparel.

Muscular Moving Men will be licensed to use the “Nike Check” in marketing materials, websites, proposals and outreach. In addition, Gatorade will provide performance-based snacks and drinks to keep the Muscular Moving Men team hydrated and fueled for heavy duty moves and training.

The partnership extends to Muscular Moving Men’s commercial moving division, M3 Commercial Moving and Logistics, which debuted earlier this year and is one of just a few moving and logistics companies certified by the International Office Moving Institute, an independent moving resource and training organization.

Muscular Moving Men was established in Phoenix in 2008 when best friends and founders Mr. Hodge and Josh Jurhill began moving customers with just one trailer and their own muscles.

With a focus on the core values of quality, financial efficiency, respect, advancement, culture and customer experience, Muscular Moving Men out-moved the competition, growing to more than 80 employees and moving 20,000 families and businesses in just 11 years, a release states.

“The partnership between Muscular Moving Men & Storage and BSN Sports/Nike was an easy one to envision right from the start,” Josh Meyer, Arizona branch manager at BSN Sports, said in a prepared statement.

“BSN Sports and Nike are both companies that pursue excellence in everything they do and have this in common with Muscular Moving Men & Storage. We are fortunate to cross paths with a company that sees the importance of treating their employees as their most valuable assets like many of the teams we work with. The alignment of employee and athlete is unique to the Muscular Moving Men & Storage corporate culture and we at BSN Sports look forward to a long and successful partnership in supporting this mission.”