Muller Company set for AMO designation at Arizona Country Club

The Muller Company, a privately held real-estate investment, development and management firm, has earned the Accredited Management Organization designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.
Jenny Blanchart, director of Property Management for The Muller Company, will be formally awarded the AMO certificate at the IREM Greater Phoenix Chapter’s lunch meeting on May 22 at the Arizona Country Club, according to a press release.
A select group of 30 Arizona firms hold the AMO designation and 550 firms hold the accreditation nationwide, the release contends.
IREM Greater Phoenix Chapter represents more than 300 property managers, owners, and developers in metropolitan Phoenix. Genna Goldberg, the Muller Company’s senior property manager, initiated the accreditation process. The Muller Company manages office, retail, and industrial properties.
Buildings in Metro Phoenix for which The Muller Company provides property management include:
- Phoenix Corporate Tower, 3003 N. Central;
- Diablo Technology Park, 2900 S. Diablo Way; and
- Sky Harbor Towers at 4605 and 4615 E. Elwood streets.
“We are honored to receive the AMO designation on behalf of The Muller Company,” Ms. Blanchart said in a prepared statement.
“This accreditation represents a high level of commitment to our industry and continued efforts to meet and push the guidelines set by IREM and our colleagues in this market. The AMO is a designation that immediately speaks to the quality of our company and the character of our team.”
AMO accreditation is awarded to companies that demonstrate a high level of performance, experience, stability and financial accountability, and have a certified property manager in an executive position.
IREM ensures that these standards are maintained by reviewing accreditation every three years. AMO firms must abide by a rigorous Code of Professional Ethics that is strictly enforced by the institute. IREM has 82 U.S. chapters, seven international chapters, and several other partnerships around the world. The organization is an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.