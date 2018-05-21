Mountain View Plaza in Phoenix sells for $5.2M

Neighborhood retail center, Mountain View Plaza, has been sold for about $5.2 million.

The property — 9812 – 9832 N. 7th St. in Phoenix — consists of three buildings totaling just over 26,000-square-feet on approximately 2.7 acres.

The retail plaza is in close proximity to North Mountain Park, Sunnyslope Park and Honor Health John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Local restaurateurs and brothers, Robert Brescia and Dino Brescia represented by Justin Horwitz and Paul Borgesen of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, sold the center to Hawaiian-based investor, Rajan Watumull of Watumull Enterprises, who was represented by Brian Kocour of Kocour Companies, according to a press release.

“We were very thankful that the Brescia’s allowed us the opportunity to be involved in this sale. It was evident from the start that this center carried far more value than just a typical real estate transaction given their history in the center, as well as they close relationships they forged with the tenants and the community,” said Mr. Horwitz in the release.