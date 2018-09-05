Moore affiliates with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley brokerage office

Laura Moore

Laura Moore has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“I love to help people achieve their real estate goals,” said Ms. Moore in a prepared statement.

“I love to guide people through what can be a stressful situation and help make it a calm, rewarding and exceptional experience. I love to empower my clients with knowledge and negotiating strategies to get them the best deal possible. I am happy to help my clients as an affiliate of Coldwell Banker.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she was a physical therapist at St. Joes’ Hospital, focusing on acute care, according to a press release.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in physical therapy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Penn. Active in her community, she serves on the board of directors for the Moon Valley Neighborhood Association and volunteers in the children’s ministry at Scottsdale Bible Church.

