Miller joins Camleback Tower at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has announced real estate agent Raquel Miller has joined the realty outfit taking a position at Camelback Tower.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty agents strive to deliver real estate experiences beyond expectations to enhance lifestyles for their clients, according to a press release.

Ms. Miller and her family have called Paradise Valley home for almost two decades, the release states, with first-hand knowledge of this exquisite area, she can offer an exceptional home buying experience. Ms. Miller moved to the United States when she was 12-years-old. She grew up in south Florida and attended the University of Miami, earning both a bachelor of arts in communication and master in education. Arizona became her home in 1994. She later was married to her husband, jamir miller, and together they have three children.

“My passion is helping others and my calling card is service, at the highest level,” Ms. Miller said in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled to be part of the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty team at the Camelback Tower. I look forward to having the opportunity to service clients with my first-hand knowledge of our exquisite neighborhoods.”

Officals at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty content they group has gathered realty experts in the field of luxury real estate dedicated to the ideals of integrity and professionalism.

“Racquel Miller is an extraordinary addition to our Camelback Tower office,” said Sales Manager, Heather McNamara.

“Racquel epitomizes the perfect Real Estate agent that we desire to be in business with at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. I am so grateful that she chose our Real Estate Firm to be in business with! I know that with her track record of success and servant leader mentality, she will be a huge asset to anyone buying or selling real estate in Arizona. Welcome to the family, Racquel!”