Micalann Pepe joins Gabriel’s Angels board of directors

Micalann Pepe (Submitted photo)

Micalann C. Pepe has been named to the board of directors of Gabriel’s Angels, a pet therapy organization in Phoenix.

Ms. Pepe, an insurance law and business attorney and partner at Jaburg Wilk, said she thinks joining the board of directors is a “great fit.”

“I wanted to work with a non-profit that made a difference in the lives of at-risk children,” she said in a prepared statement.

“Being able to see the positive work that certified therapy dogs do helping children build coping skills, learn respect and build trusting relationships with the therapy dog team is inspiring.”

Founded in 2000, Gabriel’s Angels’ mission is to inspire confidence, compassion, and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy.

They are currently providing pet therapy services to 122 partner agencies and serve over 15,000 children annually at no cost to the agencies or children.