MEB snags Williams as VP of commercial real estate

MEB Commercial Group is announcing Tyrel Williams as vice president of commercial real estate.

Mr. Williams, who is a seasoned professional with real estate management, risk management, and business operations experience, holds his Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management, according to a press release.

Tyrel Williams

“We are very excited to announce Tyrel Williams as our vice president of commercial real estate,” said Libby Ekre of MEB in a prepared statement.

“Having Tyrel join our leadership team expands the depth of our expertise and therefore allows us to bring greater value to each of our clients. This comprehensive and accomplished team enables us to continue with our strategic growth plan.”

Mr. Williams brings experience from his professional career serving in several positions of high responsibility with leading companies such as CBRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial, University of Utah and Allstate Insurance Company, the release states.

Mr. Williams earned a bachelor of science degree in facility and property management and holds active real estate and insurance licenses in Arizona.