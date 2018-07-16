MEB Management Services promotes 3, opens Utah office

MEB Management Services, a provider of multifamily management services throughout the Southwest, has promoted two managers to senior vice president of operations, promoted a manager to assistant asset director and opened an office in Utah.

Luz Bruscini and Dalia Bureker were promoted to senior vice presidents of operations in Tucson and Phoenix, respectively.

In addition, MEB is establishing a presence in Salt Lake City, naming Mike Kienast a vice president in the Utah office. Denise Trentacosta, a long-time MEB manager, was promoted to assistant asset director in Tucson.

“Growth for any company is not by chance; it’s the result of continuous focus on our goals, the discipline to do what needs to be done daily, and the fortitude to master change,” Libby Ekre, MEB principal, stated in a release announcing the promotions. “MEB has the talent to keep us moving forward, and we are proud to promote Dalia, Luz, Mike, and Denise.”

Ms. Bruscini, who has been with MEB since 2006, was named senior vice president of operations in the Tucson office and will be responsible for managing all asset classes, including student housing and value-add properties.

Ms. Bureker, who has been with MEB for nine years, was named senior vice president of operations for the Phoenix office. She previously served as VP of operations.

“She will oversee vice president, asset director, and department head guidance and oversight. She will also be responsible for planning and implementation of initiatives and strategic goals for the company,” the release stated.

Mr. Kienast has 25 years of multi-family experience in the Phoenix and Tucson markets for both fee managers and REITs. He has served as vice president of operations for MEB offices in Phoenix, Tucson and Utah.

Ms. Trentacosta, a CPM candidate, has been with MEB for eight years. She was promoted from senior community manager in the Tucson office. Her new responsibility will be to assist in the daily oversight of five multi-family assets with a total of 1,254 apartment homes.

MEB provides management services to all types and qualities of multifamily assets. MEB has corporate offices in Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff with staff of 600-plus real estate professionals.